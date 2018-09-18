El Paso

TX Parks & Wildlife closes Wyler Aerial Tramway after engineering analysis

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 03:27 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 04:08 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has decided to close the Wyler Aerial Tramway at Franklin Mountains State Park until further notice operations following an engineering analysis.

"Replacement of the tram is estimated to cost millions of dollars and TPWD does not have the financial resources to execute a capital construction project of this size at this time," TPWD said in a news release.

TPWD has operated the tram for the past 19 years. It said an engineering analysis was conducted over the summer as part of a deferred maintenance project planned to begin later this fall.  

"Despite passing annual inspections, the latest analysis concluded the tram has surpassed its life expectancy and is no longer suited for public use. Out of an abundance of caution, TPWD has closed the tramway while it considers its options," the state agency said.

In July 2011, the State of Texas cut $125,000 from the Wyler Aerial Tram's budget.  The move would have resulted in the loss of five rangers and the reduction of a five-day-a-week operational schedule to just three days a week. 

In an interview with the El Paso Inc, then state representative Dee Margo said he was able to restore the funding for the tramway after the state decided not to fund a $3-million visitor center at the Franklin Mountains State Park. 

"The tramway was listed as one of the items to be cut from their budget, totally removed. I asked if there wasn't some way they could come up with, as I recall, $275,000 required to maintain the tramway over the next biennium. It was the smallest item in the state park's budget but was critical. In the end, we got the funding," Margo told the El Paso Inc. at the time, "So, given the fact that we were not going to get the visitor center, I asked if they could at least find a way for El Paso to preserve the tramway."

The Wyler Aerial Tramway at Franklin Mountains State Park features two aerial cable cars that travel over the jagged mountain and rock formations on the east side of the Franklin Mountains to Ranger Peak.  From the summit, about 45,000 visitors per year experience a 360-degree view of two countries and three states.

"The tramway operates on a 2,400-foot-long single-span cable system, meaning that there are no support towers along its nearly half-mile length, an engineering feat," according to the TPWD website, "From bottom to top, visitors are lifted some 940 vertical feet as they glide high above the rugged terrain below."

The tramway has been in operation nearly six decades. It was originally designed to provide maintenance access for television transmission towers in the Franklin Mountains until it was donated to TPWD in 1997. The department re-opened it to the public in 2001 following extensive renovation.

The state agency said construction of the tram predates the establishment of national tramway standards and, despite its clean record and successful annual inspections, the engineering review conducted this summer recommended the tramway be updated to meet today's standards, which would require a complete overhaul of the tramway.


 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
20 foods diet experts hate most
iStock/idrutu

20 foods diet experts hate most

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Health
12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore
iStock/perkmeup

12 kids' symptoms you should not ignore

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

Borderland Blitz
PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

PHOTOS: Borderland Blitz Week 3

Weather
Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas
NOAA via CNN

Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas

Crime
PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

PHOTOS: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso 9.14.18

Weather
10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US
CNN Video

10 most expensive hurricanes to hit US

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

El Paso
Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Khalid presented Key to the City of El Paso

Weather
Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

Weather
2018 hurricane season
NOAA

2018 hurricane season

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Entertainment
National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists
Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.

National Toy Hall of Fame 2018 finalists

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Weather
Hurricane prep checklist
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Hurricane prep checklist

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainment
Celebrities who have battled cancer
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Celebrities who have battled cancer

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

US & World
Happiest states in America
iStock/DoctorKan

Happiest states in America

Education
Best colleges of 2018-19
Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons

Best colleges of 2018-19

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11