El Paso

Trump mocked 'crazy Beto' during hospital visit in El Paso

By:
  • Associated Press & CNN

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:58 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:51 PM MDT

Trump brags at hospital

EL PASO, Texas - President Donald Trump joked with medical professionals about his political rally crowd sizes as he toured an El Paso hospital in the wake of last Saturday’s mass shooting.

According to a cell phone video posted online, Trump praised medical professionals during his visit Wednesday at University Medical Center of El Paso for their response to the shooting. He said: “They’re talking about you all over the world.”

And then, he pivoted to talking about himself. 

Trump brought up his campaign rally in the city earlier this year, maintaining he had twice the number of attendees outside the arena as inside. Drawing laughs from the medical staff, he also took a swipe at Beto O’Rourke -- mocking the would-be 2020 Democratic rival who previously represented El Paso in Congress, by saying: "And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot" at a counter-rally.

Trump traveled to El Paso in mid-February of this year for his first political rally of 2019 where he made his case for a border wall before a friendly crowd of supporters at the County Coliseum following the 35-day government shutdown. O'Rourke held a counter-protest in a nearby park. Trump has still not paid more than $500,000 in police and public safety fees his campaign owes to the city of El Paso from that rally.

News cameras were not permitted to document Trump’s exchanges with medical professionals at the hospital.

Associated Press


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams