Trump mocked 'crazy Beto' during hospital visit in El Paso

Trump brags at hospital

EL PASO, Texas - President Donald Trump joked with medical professionals about his political rally crowd sizes as he toured an El Paso hospital in the wake of last Saturday’s mass shooting.

According to a cell phone video posted online, Trump praised medical professionals during his visit Wednesday at University Medical Center of El Paso for their response to the shooting. He said: “They’re talking about you all over the world.”

And then, he pivoted to talking about himself.

Trump brought up his campaign rally in the city earlier this year, maintaining he had twice the number of attendees outside the arena as inside. Drawing laughs from the medical staff, he also took a swipe at Beto O’Rourke -- mocking the would-be 2020 Democratic rival who previously represented El Paso in Congress, by saying: "And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot" at a counter-rally.

Trump traveled to El Paso in mid-February of this year for his first political rally of 2019 where he made his case for a border wall before a friendly crowd of supporters at the County Coliseum following the 35-day government shutdown. O'Rourke held a counter-protest in a nearby park. Trump has still not paid more than $500,000 in police and public safety fees his campaign owes to the city of El Paso from that rally.

News cameras were not permitted to document Trump’s exchanges with medical professionals at the hospital.