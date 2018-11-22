Travelers passing through El Paso International Airport say moving through has been a breeze

It’s only hours away from Thanksgiving and many will soon be with their families.

For some that means dealing with the rigors of holiday travel at the airport and scurrying to get to their families the night before Thanksgiving.

“I'm going to Colorado, Breckenridge,” said El Pasoan Jazmine Sauls.

Expecting long lines and long waits many have their methods of comfort.

“I read a book. I have a beer and I fly first class,” said Roger Gleckman.

Everyone ABC-7 spoke with said the madness of holiday travel wasn’t madness at all.

“I came earlier thinking it was going to be packed and it’s so empty there’s nobody here at all,” Sauls said.

Even those traveling with their furry family members found it easy.

“Everyone’s been like, 'oh she’s so cute' so it’s fun”, said Maisy Attel.

As smooth as the jet setters say it’s been —many said they would still deal with the hassle just to be with their families.

“Seeing my family and being with them is no comparison to any sort of travel or hassle,” Attel said.

“I’d go through a blizzard to be with them,” added Gleckman.