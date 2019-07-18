Train collides with car in central El Paso; car gone when police arrive
EL PASO, Texas - A train collided with a vehicle in central El Paso early Thursday morning, but police said the car was gone when they arrived at the scene.
It happened near the intersection of Piedras Street and Grant Avenue.
It appeared the motorist drove away after the collision, but it was unclear if that driver suffered any injuries.
