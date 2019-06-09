TRAFFIC ALERT: Three 27-hour closures happening now on I-10

EL PASO, Texas - A total of three 27-hour closures in three different ares are happening right now on I-10.

I-10 Redd to Executive eastbound are closed until Monday at 6 a.m. Drivers will be re-routed onto Mesa where they can hop back onto the highway at Executive.

Also, westbound I-10 is closed from Schuster all the way to Sunland. That closure also being lifted Monday at 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound is closed to all traffic at us 54. Detours are in place there, but they'll be long.

You'll be asked to get off on Gateway north turn on Pershing and take Gateway south to get back on I-10 west.

