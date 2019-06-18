TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly closures begin on I-10 ramps to Juárez

Map shows ramp closures.

EL PASO, Texas - Two key ramps which connect eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 to Ciudad Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl will be closing nightly as construction crews prepare to remove parts of them to make way for new direct connector ramps being built as part of the I-10 Connect project.

Traffic from westbound I-10 to Juárez will be impacted first by overnight ramp closures. It will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Meanwhile, I-10 east will be completely closed at U.S. 54 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation also says both ramps from I-10 to Juárez will close for 24 hours a day for approximately nine months in the next few weeks.