TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 closures on Father's Day may impact your Sunday commute

Freeway closures

EL PASO, Texas - Father's Day weekend is here and a few closures on I-10 may impact your Sunday commute.

I-10 east will close completely between North Mesa Street and Executive Center Boulevard.

The detour for this closure will have you exit at North Mesa, take Mesa all the way to Executive, and back onto I-10.

I-10 west will close completely between Executive Center Blvd and Redd Road.

The detour for this closure will have you exit at Executive, to Mesa to I-10 west using the Redd Road entrance ramp.