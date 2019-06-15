TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 closures on Father's Day may impact your Sunday commute
EL PASO, Texas - Father's Day weekend is here and a few closures on I-10 may impact your Sunday commute.
I-10 east will close completely between North Mesa Street and Executive Center Boulevard.
The detour for this closure will have you exit at North Mesa, take Mesa all the way to Executive, and back onto I-10.
I-10 west will close completely between Executive Center Blvd and Redd Road.
The detour for this closure will have you exit at Executive, to Mesa to I-10 west using the Redd Road entrance ramp.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
US & World FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams
News Carl Court/Getty Images
Entertainment Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News blackdiamondequipment.com
Sports iStock/miflippo
Travel FreeImages.com/krzysiuc
News Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons
News Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images