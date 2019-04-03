El Paso

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Loop 375 westbound at Fonseca causing backup

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 04:51 PM MDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 04:52 PM MDT

Expect major backup on Loop 375 West at Fonseca due to a crash.

The right lane is closed and backup is to Balsam.

Clearing time is expected to be 2 Hours.


