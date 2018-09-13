TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West & Airway stalling traffic
EL PASO, Texas - A crash on I-10 West and Airway has backed up traffic to Hawkins, according to a tweet from El Paso Police.
Two lanes have been closed and clearing time is expected to be two hours.
According to police dispatch, one individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Avoid the area if possible.
