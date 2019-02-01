TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-10 East near Zaragoza
Police are on the scene of vehicle collisions on I-10 eastbound near Zaragoza.
The accident was called in shortly before 8 p.m. Thurday night.
According to police, the backup is all the way to Lomaland.
Police said multiple vehicles collided.
No one suffered any injuries.
Aviod the area.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy Pexels.com
Sports Patrick Smith/Getty Images
News Tom Larson/CNN
Sports Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Politics Getty Images
News Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News Carsten Koall/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
News Muhammad Ghafari via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/njpPhoto
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Pets iStock/maximilian100