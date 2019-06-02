TRAFFIC ALERT: 27-hour closure could impact traffic on I-10 east
EL PASO, Texas - A 27-hour closure may impact your Sunday commute if you plan on traveling east.
I-10 east is shutdown from Redd Road all the way to Executive. That stretch is nearly 6 miles so you can expect heavy delays throughout this closure.
The closure will last all day Sunday and the freeway is expected to reopen Monday morning at 6.
Alternate routes include Mesa, Doniphan, Paisano or even Transmountain to avoid that closure.
Remember to download the KVIA weather and traffic app so you can track the traffic and stay up to date on these closures.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
News NASA
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN