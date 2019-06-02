TRAFFIC ALERT: 27-hour closure could impact traffic on I-10 east

EL PASO, Texas - A 27-hour closure may impact your Sunday commute if you plan on traveling east.

I-10 east is shutdown from Redd Road all the way to Executive. That stretch is nearly 6 miles so you can expect heavy delays throughout this closure.

The closure will last all day Sunday and the freeway is expected to reopen Monday morning at 6.

Alternate routes include Mesa, Doniphan, Paisano or even Transmountain to avoid that closure.

