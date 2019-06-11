3 bodies discovered in water tunnel near Border Highway and Cedar Grove Elementary
EL PASO, Texas - Three bodies were found in a water tunnel near the Cesar Chavez Border Highway early Monday morning, local authorities said.
El Paso police confirmed the bodies were of three men who were found east of Fonseca Drive in Lower Valley.
A spokesperson for the fire department said that Customs and Border Patrol requested a body recovery team around 5 a.m.
Earlier, authorities said Border Patrol agents were called out to reports of a bad smell near Cedar Grove Elementary and suspected there were multiple bodies in the area.
Investigators have not said how the bodies ended up in the water tunnel, but it's suspected that the men drowned.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Travel Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
News U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons
News Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images
Health iStock/Ilza
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sports Al Bello/Getty Images
News Ann Johansson/Getty Images
News Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images
Entertainment The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock / jabiru
News David Livingston/Getty Images
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop