3 bodies discovered in water tunnel near Border Highway and Cedar Grove Elementary

5 bodies found in 3 days

EL PASO, Texas - Three bodies were found in a water tunnel near the Cesar Chavez Border Highway early Monday morning, local authorities said.

El Paso police confirmed the bodies were of three men who were found east of Fonseca Drive in Lower Valley.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that Customs and Border Patrol requested a body recovery team around 5 a.m.

Earlier, authorities said Border Patrol agents were called out to reports of a bad smell near Cedar Grove Elementary and suspected there were multiple bodies in the area.

Investigators have not said how the bodies ended up in the water tunnel, but it's suspected that the men drowned.