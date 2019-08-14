Thousands expected for Wednesday's memorial service at Southwest University Park

ABC 7 at Four Mayor Dee Margo on...

EL PASO, Texas - City of El Paso officials on Tuesday were making final plans for a community memorial service for the victims of the Walmart shooting set to be held 24-hours later.

Wednesday evening's event at Southwest University Park at 7 p.m. was expected to draw thousands.

City Council on Tuesday gave its final stamp of approval to the funding for the memorial service -- which included providing free parking at these lots: Glory Road Transit Terminal, the Convention Center, Union Plaza Transit Building, the Mills Building, 122 Kansas, Wells Fargo, and the service lots on Mesa.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, an hour ahead of the start of the memorial service. In addition to free admission, free water will also be provided.

The city had said it would also live stream the ballpark event for big screen viewing at several other locations including the Convention Center located next to Southwest University Park, on Santa Fe Street and Antonio Avenue; at Ponder Park, located 7500 W.H. Burges Drive; and Cleveland Square Park, located at Santa Fe Street and Franklin Avenue.