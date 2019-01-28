The three candidates vying to replace Rep. Joe Pickett

ABC-7 Xtra 1.27.19

Thousands of El Pasoans are getting ready to vote in a special election Tuesday to choose who will replace Rep. Joe Pickett in the Texas State House of Representatives.

Rep. Pickett represented District 79 and is stepping down as he battles cancer.

Here's who's running:

Former city represenatative Dr. Michiel Noe (D), El Paso Community College Board Member Art Fierro (D), and El Paso County Republican Party Officer Hans Sassenfeld (R).

All three candidates joined host Saul Saenz for Sunday night's ABC-7 Xtra. Watch the full show in the video above.

By the weekend, early voting brought out only a small number of voters. Only 2,705 people voted early in a district with 88,034 eligible voters.

The special election is Tuesday.

Click here to find your polling location.