Texas State Rep. Joe Moody plans to run for re-election

Joe Moody.

EL PASO, Texas - Texas State Representative Joe Moody confirmed to ABC-7 that he plans to run for re-election in 2020. There was speculation that Moody was planning to run for El Paso County District Attorney.

As ABC-7 reported earlier this month, longtime District Attorney Jaime Esparza will retire at the end of his current term in 2020.

Moody addressed his decision in a news release:

This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. The role of district attorney is incredibly important. I've strongly considered it, and as difficult as the job would be, I also have to admit it would be an easier choice for my family and me in many ways. But my current role in the House gives me unprecedented opportunities to create positive change for El Paso and for Texas itself, including on criminal justice. It's a responsibility I just can't walk away from."

Moody made history last January when he became the first Speaker Pro Tem in the Texas House from El Paso.

Moody was elected to represent El Paso back in 2008 at the age of 27.