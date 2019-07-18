El Paso

Texas State Rep. Joe Moody plans to run for re-election

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:53 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:49 AM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Texas State Representative Joe Moody confirmed to ABC-7 that he plans to run for re-election in 2020. There was speculation that Moody was planning to run for El Paso County District Attorney.

As ABC-7 reported earlier this month, longtime District Attorney Jaime Esparza will retire at the end of his current term in 2020.

Moody addressed his decision in a news release:

This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.  The role of district attorney is incredibly important. I've strongly considered it, and as difficult as the job would be, I also have to admit it would be an easier choice for my family and me in many ways. But my current role in the House gives me unprecedented opportunities to create positive change for El Paso and for Texas itself, including on criminal justice. It's a responsibility I just can't walk away from."

Moody made history last January when he became the first Speaker Pro Tem in the Texas House from El Paso.

Moody was elected to represent El Paso back in 2008 at the age of 27. 

Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Sports
Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

News
New Texas migrant kids facility opens

New Texas migrant kids facility opens

Sports
USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Crime Scene Photos

Crime Scene Photos

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones