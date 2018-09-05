Texas Lt. Gov. visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made a stop in the borderland Tuesday for his re-election campaign.

Patrick met with supporters and answered questions from the media at the El Paso International Airport.

One of the topics he discussed was the controversial movement of taking a knee during the national anthem during NFL games.

"This particular player has now been appointed by Nike as their 'just do it guy.' No matter what you sacrifice," Patrick said. "That's a big lie. Nike is not sacrificing anything. They plan to make a fortune, although their stock dropped two to three percent today because people are outraged."

Patrick was referring to Colin Kaepernick, the former football player who first started to kneel during the national anthem.

Earlier this week, Kaepernick tweeted a photo, revealing he is the new face of Nike's 'Just Do It' campaign.

"You want real sacrifice -- talk to our men in uniform and ladies in uniform," Patrick said.

Patrick also discussed the immigration system.

"Most people who come to Texas across the border want to come here for a better life," Patrick said. "We need the federal government to create a legal immigration policy. Today, women are raped as a part of the bounty to come here. People are stuffed in 18-wheelers to come here and die.

"Criminals cross the border. We need a legal immigration system where people can come to American with dignity."

El Paso was one of several cities Patrick is visiting for his re-election campaign.

Patrick said The Sun City is very important for the rest of the state.

"Not just the import and exports that goes through here -- the economy, the military -- All very important to us," Patrick said. "I wanted to make sure everyone in El Paso knew that and that's why I made a point of being here on day one."

Patrick has been lieutenant governor since 2015. He is facing Democrat MIke Collier. Election Day is Nov. 6.