Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall comes to El Paso

National Archives and Records Administration A soldier plays taps at the end of Memorial Day services in Margraten, Holland, 1947. Memorial Day, a U.S. federal holiday once known as Decoration Day, is always held on the final Monday in May.

EL PASO, Texas -

The Texas Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall is planned to stop in El Paso during Memorial Day weekend.

Rolling Thunder, and clubs of the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition, will escort the memorial on May 26, 27 to three locations.

The first, on May 26, will be at Lowe's Home Improvement, 1146 George Dieter from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Memorial Day, the wall will be at Saint Jude Catholic Church,4006 Hidden Way, near Doniphan and Sunland Park drives from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

A memorial mass will be held at 8.m. and the El Paso Fire Department will display a large American flag.

At 11 a.m. the wall will be at the VFW Post 10354, 9170 Cananea, until 4 p.m.

Food, drinks and music will be provided.

This event is free of charge and open to the public, however donations will be accepted.

