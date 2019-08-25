Tattoos for El Paso event raising money for shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas - Tattoo shops in Texas and New Mexico were holding a Tattoos for El Paso event Sunday to raise money for victims of the El Paso mass shooting.
All together, 11 tattoo shops from El Paso, Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Austin were participating.
All money raised will go to the El Paso Community foundation victims' relief fund.
All credit card charges will go directly to EPCF, cash will be donated later.
Tattoos shop are holding the event at different times and are charging a different amount per tattoo. Click here for a link to all the tattoo shops participating.
