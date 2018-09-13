SWAT standoff in East El Paso neighborhood
The El Paso Police Department SWAT team is responding to the 2000 block of Mermaid in East El Paso.
Police said a man is barricaded inside a residence near Mermaid and Oceanside in a residential neighborhood west of the intersection of Montwood and George Dieter.
Look for updates in this article or on ABC-7 at 10.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
Economy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
Weather CNN Video
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
Education iStock/kroach
News Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images