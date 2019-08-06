Suspicious package found on far east El Paso street; bomb squad gives all clear

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police shut down the 12800 block of Edgemere Boulevard on Monday afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A police bomb squad responded to the scene to examine the item and police asked that people avoid the area.

An officer at the Pebble Hills Regional Command indicated hours later that the scene had been cleared.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, the police spokesman on duty, said he had no updated information to provide to the public about what happened.