El Paso

Supreme Court agrees to hear Juarez-El Paso shooting case involving Border Patrol agent

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:50 AM MDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:50 AM MDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court will decide whether the family of a Mexican teenager who was shot to death by an American border agent can sue for damages in U.S. courts.
  
The justices said Tuesday they will hear arguments next term in a case involving an agent who fired shots across the U.S.-Mexico border that killed 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca. The shooting occurred in 2010 on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez.
  
The U.S. Border Patrol agent says he fired his gun because he was being attacked by people throwing rocks on the Mexican side of the border.
  
The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in 2017. It previously sent the case back to a lower court for additional proceedings.

Last month, the Trump administration said families of Mexican teenagers shot to death by American border agents should not be allowed to sue for damages in U.S. courts.  The administration told the Supreme Court in a brief the justices should take up and resolve the issue in favor of two agents who fired shots across the U.S-Mexican border that killed the teenagers.
  
In both cases, U.S. Border Patrol agents say they fired their guns because they were being attacked by people throwing rocks on the Mexican side of the border.
  
Regarding the shooting that occurred on the border between El Paso and Juarez, an appellate panel in New Orleans said agent Jesus Mesa Jr. could not be sued by the family of the teenager he killed.  The family appealed to the high court.
  
The Justice Department declined to pursue criminal charges against Mesa and also rejected a request to extradite the agent for trial in Mexico. 

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


