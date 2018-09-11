El Paso

Sun Bowl Association, FirstLight Federal Credit Union team up to host food drive

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:26 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The Sun Bowl Association and FirstLight Federal Credit Union are teaming up to help the hungry before Thanksgiving in the El Paso and Las Cruces community. 

The two organizations are hosting a food drive that will benefit El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in El Paso and Road Runner Food Bank in Las Cruces. 

Executive director for the Sun Bowl Association, Bernie Olivas told ABC-7, "FirstLight Federal Credit Union and the Sun Bowl Association got together looking for something to help the community the food drive would probably be the one way to help the most people in El Paso." 

According to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, around 91,000 people are food insecure in the El Paso area. 

The goal is to raise at least 100,000 pounds of food between now and Nov. 5. 

Monetary donations are also being accepted. 

Those who donate, not only have the chance to help the community, but are in the running to win some prizes. 

Donators can register to win four tickets to the Sun Bowl Association and FirstLight Federal Credit Union Parade breakfast on Thanksgiving Day as well as four tickets to the 2018 Hyundai Sun Bowl football game on New Year's Eve. 

Donors can register at any of the FirstLight branches and the Sun Bowl Association office.  

The last day to register to win is also Nov. 5.

Donations can be dropped off at any FirstLight branch in El Paso, three in Las Cruces, and the Sun Bowl Association office off Executive Boulevard. 

Here is a list of non-perishable items that are being asked to be donate: 

Canned Meat (ham, tuna, meat spread)

Peanut Butter

Chunky Soups & Beef Stew

Macaroni & Cheese

Pastas

Spaghetti Sauce (in a can)

Dry Cereal & Oatmeal

Rice & Beans

Canned Vegetables & Fruits

100% Fruit Juice (cans or plastic bottles)

"Sugar Free," "Low Sodium," & "No Salt" Items

NO fresh fruit, vegetables or glass containers

Out dated, opened or damaged products are not accepted

 Here is a list of donation drop off locations: 

FirstLight El Paso Branches

5050 N. Desert Blvd. 79912

9993 Kenworthy St. 79924

1555 N. Lee Trevino Dr. 79936

1635 Pike Rd. 79906

20727 Constitution Ave. 79918

2200 N. Zaragoza Rd. 79938

FirstLight Las Cruces Branches

300 E. Foster Rd., Las Cruces, N.M. 88005

3105 Del Rey Blvd., Las Cruces, N.M. 88012

3791 E. Lohman Ave., Las Cruces, N.M. 88011 

Sun Bowl Office

4150 Pinnacle St., Suite 100, 79902
 

