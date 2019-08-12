El Paso

Students return to school after massacre, EPISD chief vows 'out of town coward' will not destroy us

By:
  • Holly Yan and Joe Sutton, CNN

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:39 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:02 AM MDT

With thousands of students returning...

EL PASO, Texas - The 60,000 El Paso students who returned to school Monday are already getting a lesson no child should ever learn.

They're trying to cope with a massacre that ravaged their tight-knit, multicultural community just nine days ago. Authorities say the gunman who killed 22 people at a Walmart told police he was targeting Mexicans.

"We are devastated, we are hurting, but we are not broken," El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Juan Cabrera wrote.

"While the out of town coward aimed to destroy the culture that ties all of us, his actions instead helped us come together to build a more unified El Paso!"

As a father of three, Cabrera said he understands parents' concerns about sending their children to school.

"From closed-circuit cameras at every school to improved school entry security we are committed to a continuing effort to add more security protocols to support our efforts and our police force," Cabrera said.

"I can assure you, as a parent and superintendent of schools, if there was any indication of a threat, I would be the first to cancel classes."

But he said it's crucial that children continue to learn.

"School is about routine and normalcy. We know that getting back to their school friends and teachers will be part of the healing process for our children, and our community," Cabrera said.

"There is no better way to fight ignorance, hate and racism than with education."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Entertainment
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

Education
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

US & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5