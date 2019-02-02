Students, faculty at Ernesto Serna School celebrate newest addition to the campus

Students faculty at Ernesto Serna Elementary School celebrate newest addition to the campus

EL PASO, Texas - Students and faculty from Ernesto Serna School celebrated on Friday the addition of a "little free library". It's located just outside the school near the campus portables.

The library makes books more accessible for children and community members. There's no cost for the books, and if someone borrows a book, they put another in its place, so the library is never empty. The library was donated by Drs. Steve and Georgia Lane, through the Three Rivers Education Foundation.

"Reading is the foundation of everything, every subject depends on reading, and if you start early, it will provide the basis to be successful in middle school, high school, college and in life," Steven Lane, regional coordinator for the Three Rivers Education Foundation, said. "Our goal is that everyone becomes a lifetime reader."

The foundation also donated libraries to Robert R. Rojas Elementary School and Salvador H. Sanchez Middle School.

