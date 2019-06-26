El Paso middle school students given all clear to return to class after gas leak

Map shows the location of the school where a gas leak occurred.

EL PASO, Texas - Rio Bravo Middle School in El Paso had to be evacuated Wednesday morning when a gas line ruptured.

The school is located on Greggerson and Valley View Drive. About 80 students and faculty members were evacuated to the football field outside the building when the incident happened around 10 a.m.

Students and faculty were given the all clear to return to class shortly after 11 a.m. A spokesperson for the Ysleta school district said the district was working to notify parents about the incident.