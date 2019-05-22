Students at Ascarate Elementary release pepper spray; 21 students affected

Crews are "washing down" 21 students at Ascarate Elementary after they were affected with pepper spray.

Officials at the scene originally said 16 students were affected.

School officials said students were playing with a pepper spray can when someone discharged the spray. The students are being disrobed and showered off.

An officials with the Ysleta Independent School District emailed ABC-7 the following statement:

"This morning, administration at Ascarate Elementary School was made aware of an incident involving two students setting off pepper spray in a classroom. El Paso Fire Department and EMS immediately responded to the scene to assess the situation and to treat students who may have been affected. No injuries were reported and all other classrooms were not affected. Safety is our Number 1 priority, and we take all necessary precautions to ensure the security of every student and staff member at the Ysleta Independent School District."

Ascarate Elementary is located at 7090 Alameda Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley.