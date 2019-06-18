Street-crosser struck by car near busy northeast El Paso intersection
EL PASO, Texas - A person crossing the street was struck by a car and injured near a busy northeast El Paso intsersection Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The accident happened at Sun Valley Drive and McCombs Street about 12:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, said Fire Dept. spokesman Enrique Aguilar.
Police were investigating and did not immediately have additional details.
