Street-crosser struck by car near busy northeast El Paso intersection

Authorities at the scene of a car-pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - A person crossing the street was struck by a car and injured near a busy northeast El Paso intsersection Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened at Sun Valley Drive and McCombs Street about 12:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, said Fire Dept. spokesman Enrique Aguilar.

Police were investigating and did not immediately have additional details.