Stop sign a cause for congestion? Concerned resident thinks so

EL PASO, Texas - An ABC-7 viewer is raising concerns over a recently installed stop sign in a Far East El Paso neighborhood.

The viewer sent ABC-7 the following statement: "A stop sign was recently placed on Pebble Hills and Tierra Mina Dr. This has created high congestion on an already busy road that now spills over on to the lights at Pebble Hills and Zaragoza, pushing traffic farther back to Rich Beem Blvd on both roads."

A viewer said the congestion hits its peak from 7-8 in the morning, and Edgemere's construction and new businesses in the area cause even more congestion.

ABC-7 went out to that location around 7:30 in the morning and noticed a long line of vehicles.

ABC-7's crew timed itself from Zaragoza and Tierra Mina. It took them a total of 3 minutes and 3 seconds to get through the stop sign.

The Streets and Maintenance Department sent us this statement:

"Over the past two years we received several request to address speeding on Pebble Hills in the vicinity of Tierra Mina and to provide a crosswalk to access the pedestrian amenities in the area (dog park, public library, city park, spray park and SISD schools). This became a heighten concern when Pebble Hills was extended to Zaragoza (August 2016) causing thru traffic to increase on Pebble Hills. In an effort to address these concerns pedestrian signage, park signs, and speed feedback signs were installed along Pebble Hills.

More recently, we had a request to install a multi-way stop at the intersection of Pebble Hills and Tierra Mina, as we evaluated this request we also evaluated this request for a traffic signal installation and determined that the warrants for the installation of a traffic signal were satisfied. We have included this intersection on our list for a new traffic signal, once funding is identified the signal will be designed and constructed. It is currently number 8 on the waiting list of signal installations pending funding.

We issued a work order to install a multi-way stop to help increase the safety and operation of this intersection since funding for installing a signal has not yet been identified. We will continue to observe this intersection and will make adjustments to the intersection as needed. Removal of the stop signs is not recommended in the interest of public safety."