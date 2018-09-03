St. Anthony's Seminary hosts its annual Labor Day weekend bazaar
EL PASO, Texas - St. Anthony's Seminary is hosting its 55th annual Labor Day Benefit and Bazaar all weekend.
The bazaar started Saturday and runs through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily.
One volunteer has made the event a yearly tradition.
"A lifelong tradition," Elena Buso said. "I came here when I was a little girl, and now I work it along with my sisters."
The event is organized by the Franciscan Fathers at the seminary. They are offering Mexican food, games, activities, Estudiantina music and live entertainment.
All of the money made at the bazaar goes to running the seminary.
Admission to the event is free.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy iStock/SeanPavonePhoto
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Pets FreeImages.com/Matthew Green
Weather Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV
US & World Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons