El Paso

St. Anthony's Seminary hosts its annual Labor Day weekend bazaar

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 01:42 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:04 PM MDT

Labor Day Bazaar

EL PASO, Texas - St. Anthony's Seminary is hosting its 55th annual Labor Day Benefit and Bazaar all weekend.

The bazaar started Saturday and runs through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily.

One volunteer has made the event a yearly tradition.

"A lifelong tradition," Elena Buso said. "I came here when I was a little girl, and now I work it along with my sisters."

The event is organized by the Franciscan Fathers at the seminary. They are offering Mexican food, games, activities, Estudiantina music and live entertainment.

All of the money made at the bazaar goes to running the seminary.

Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

2016 DWI Mugshots Jun-Dec

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Health
11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Crime
PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

PHOTOS: Woman takes off with baby after crashing car in chase

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Economy
Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

Crime
PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

PHOTOS: El Paso's Most Wanted 8.31.18

US & World
America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Economy
Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Economy
Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

US & World
America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

News
On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Crime
PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

PHOTOS: Bounty hunters accused of kidnapping woman

Pets
11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

News
On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Entertainment
Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Weather
Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Health
9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

News
On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29

Crime
PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

PHOTOS: Suspects caught riding in stolen car with pot, meth and a gun

US & World
Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Shooting during Jacksonville 'Madden 19' tournament leaves 3 dead

Travel
15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28