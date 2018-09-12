El Paso

Sports or No Sports? City, Arena Opponents present oral arguments before Court of Appeals

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:37 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:39 AM MDT

For the first time, the City of El Paso and those who want to preserve the area known as "Duranguito" had a chance to plead their case orally before a court of appeals.

The Third Court of Appeals in Austin will weigh in on a seminal issue for the future of the $180 million arena: whether the project can include sports.

The City is appealing a decision from Judge Amy Clarke Meachum who last summer in Austin reaffirmed the City had the authority to build the Multipurpose Performing Arts Center (MPC) in Duranguito, with bond money approved by voters for that purpose during the 2012 Quality of Life Bond election. That was a win for the City, until Judge Meachum indicated the arena could not be used for sports.

As ABC-7 has reported, consultants told city council the arena would have to have an anchor tenant, such as a D-League basketball team, to make the project a success.

"We are building a multi-purpose facility," Interim City Attorney Karla Nieman told ABC-7 immediately after the hearing. "And multi-purpose encompasses many types of performing arts and entertainment events. And I think it's unfortunate that we've come this far and we've had an election where a large percentage of the voters in El Paso approved this language and we're having to defend something the citizens of El Paso want."  

Arena opponents, who maintain the Duranguito area is historically significant, say the City misled voters and the Texas Secretary of State's office.

ABC-7 archives show sports was part of the discussion during public meetings ahead of the bond election; however, court documents show the City's bond attorney indicated to the Secretary of State that sports would not be included in the plan. The issue was bundled on the ballot with other culture-related signature projects like the Children's Museum and the Mexican-American Cultural Center.

"It is extremely important that the will of the voters is affirmed," Historian Max Grossman told ABC-7 outside the courtroom. "When the voters vote on a measure that's in front of them they expect what they voted for is what is going to be realized; nothing more, nothing less."

The Third Court of Appeals was not expected to rule on the issue Wednesday.

 

This story will be updated.

 
 

