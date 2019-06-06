Southwest University Offering Apple App Development Curriculum

ABC7 at Four Southwest University...

El Paso - Southwest University in partnership with Apple will grant students top quality skills for their success in the technology realms. According to the Apple Development Executive team, Southwest University would be among the first universities in the nation to design a curriculum off of the app development program designed by Apple.

The university will launch an Associate's degree in Web and Mobile Marketing Development. Students enrolled in this program will gain knowledge in building an app utilizing Swift (Apple) technology as well as computer programming, online advertising, and marketing strategies. The purpose of this program is to accommodate an educational sector that has yet to be produced in the region.

The campus will be fully equipped with state of the art technology and ready for its first enrollment set this month. Class space is limited.