Some international commercial crossings to close amidst migrants crisis

Delays causing concern at border crossings

EL PASO, Texas - Customs and Border Protection officials have confirmed the Bridge of the Americas commercial lanes will be shutting down every Saturday as CBP officers are redirected to help Border Patrol manage the migrant crisis.

A CBP official told KVIA the lanes, which are normally open from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays, will have their already limited officers reassigned to help Border Patrol with administrative and transportation jobs, freeing up agents to process the ongoing wave of migrants coming over the border.

Commercial trucks, which carry an endless stream of products and material across the US-Mexico border, will have to use the Zaragoza and Santa Teresa crossings on Saturdays. Those crossings, like many along the border, already have limited personnel, making the wait times longer than normal.

More than $6 billion in trade cross the US-Mexico border every year, feeding the economy of both countries.