Socorro Police asking for public's help to find missing woman
SOCORRO, Texas - The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing for several days.
Socorro police said 22-year-old Delia Ruth Guerra has been missing since Sunday, June 16.
Police said she was last seen at around 9 a.m. Sunday near the 250 block of Flor De Sur Ave. in Socorro.
Police said she was last wearing blue jeans, a gray tank top and gold and beige Adidas shoes.
Police describe Guerra as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Guerra's whereabout's or disappearance is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-6983.
