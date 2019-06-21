Socorro Police asking for public's help to find missing woman

Courtesy of the Socorro Police Department. Delia Ruth Guerra, 22, was last seen June 16.

SOCORRO, Texas - The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing for several days.

Socorro police said 22-year-old Delia Ruth Guerra has been missing since Sunday, June 16.

Police said she was last seen at around 9 a.m. Sunday near the 250 block of Flor De Sur Ave. in Socorro.

Police said she was last wearing blue jeans, a gray tank top and gold and beige Adidas shoes.

Police describe Guerra as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Guerra's whereabout's or disappearance is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-6983.

