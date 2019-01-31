Socorro ISD holding Teacher Job Fair
Teachers needed because of expansion, attrition
EL PASO, Texas - The Socorro Independent School District needs teachers for all grade levels.
The district is holding a teacher job fair on Thursday.
SISD needs certified teachers for elementary and secondary grades, special education and bilingual classes.
The fair is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the district's service center at 12440 Rojas.
Qualified applicants need to bring a resume and a copy of their Texas teaching certificate.
