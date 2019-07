Silver Alert: 62-year old El Paso man with dementia missing

Jose Martinez.

EL PASO, Texas - Police issued a Silver Alert Friday for a missing 62-year old El Paso man with dementia.

Jose Martinez is described as 5’04”, 145 lbs., with short grey hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige khaki pants.

Martinez went missing sometime after 8 a.m. on Friday from his home in the 100 block of South Prado in the Lower Valley, a caretaker told police.

Authorities asked anyone who spots Martinez to call El Paso police at (915) 832-4400.