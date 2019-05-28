Shots fired reported near Cielo Vista Mall
El Paso Police officers started investigating a shots fired call near Cielo Vista Mall Monday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at the Celina Plaza Apartment Complex.
Authorities have not confirmed with ABC-7 if anyone was injured or if arrests were made.
More information to follow.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF
US & World CNN Video
News Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
News NASA
News NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music
Education Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Weather Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN
News Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Economy iStock / gchutka
US & World Nicky J Sims/Getty Images
News Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Health iStock/martinturzak
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
News Tom Pennington/Getty Images
News Joe Raedle/Getty Images