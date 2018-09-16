Shooting victims remembered with candlelight vigil

Candelight vigil

EL PASO, Texas - Three people are dead after a deadly fight Friday, according to police.

The victims were 17-year-olds Emanuel Del Moro and Leslie Ibarra and 18-year-old Ricardo Del Moro.

The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Cazares, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Police say the Del Moros confronted Cazares and a fight broke out. Police say the Del Moro brothers then started stabbing Cazares and fled once the knife broke during the fight.

ABC-7 was told Cazares then got a shotgun and fired once at the three victims, killing them.

Cazares was taken to the hospital with non-threatening conditions and was arrested after his release.

The victim’s family says they can’t believe what happened.

Saturday night dozens of friends and family gathered to remember them at the same place they were killed, Lincoln and Stevens in Central El Paso.

Some of those at the vigil had been there when the Del Moros and Ibarra were killed; but for their sisters, they didn’t find out until later that night.

“I didn’t have a phone at the moment when it all happened, and I got home at midnight when I heard the news, I couldn’t believe it,” Chastity Shumway said.

Many had shirts reading “Central R.I.P.”

The Central Side Locos is an alleged gang organization according to local and federal law enforcement.

Everyone gathered lighting candles and talking about the young men, their sisters not knowing what they were doing in the area.

“I don't even know why they were over here in the first place, they were supposed to get home,” Shumway said.

Now their sisters said they'll never be able to carry out the life they were working toward.

“Emmanuel wanted to be a Marine and Ricardo wanted to go into Border Patrol, and now they won’t be able to ever do anything,” Shumway said.

The Del Moro family has set up a GoFundMe campaign.