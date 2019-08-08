El Paso

Shooting victims at University Medical Center declined to meet Trump

By:
  • ABC-7 and CNN

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 11:21 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:14 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - The eight victims of the El Paso shooting still recovering at the University Medical Center declined to meet with President Donald Trump during his visit on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

"This is a very sensitive time in their lives. Some of them said they didn't want to meet with the President, some of them didn't want any visitors," the hospital's spokesman Ryan Mielke said in a statement provided to the newspaper. He said two victims who had been discharged from UMC returned to the hospital with their families to meet with Trump.

ABC-7 reached out Thursday to Mielke, but he has yet to respond.

Pastor Michael Grady, the father of Michelle Grady, who was shot three times, told CNN that his daughter did not want to see the President. The family also refused to meet with Trump.

Trump did not visit the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, which is currently treating six patients from the shooting.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were "received very warmly by not just victims and their families, but by the many members of medical staff who lined the hallways to meet them."

"It was a moving visit for all involved," Grisham added.

The White House posted a photo from his visit to UMC, showing Trump taking a photo with two men inside the hospital, with a caption saying, "President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with victims of Saturday's attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso, Texas."

Two men who raced to the scene, Jimmy Villatoro and Ray Garcia, also met with Trump. Villatoro told CNN he met with Trump because he wanted to "show everyone that we should be united as one," and Garcia said he had no problem with Trump coming to El Paso.

When the Trumps visited the hospital on Wednesday, the press was not given access to cover the visit.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in east El Paso, killing 22 people and injuring more than two dozen others.

Police say they believe the suspect had written a "manifesto" filled with racist language and hatred aimed at immigrants and Latinos. Within 13 hours of the El Paso shooting, another nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.


Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Slideshows

Crime
2016 Family Violence Mugshots

2016 Family Violence Mugshots

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

Top Stories
Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting
Copyright 2019 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gallery: Victims killed in El Paso shooting

News
#ElPasoStrong

#ElPasoStrong

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

Sports
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
US Congress

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

US & World
24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio
Getty Images

24 hours of terror in Texas, Ohio

Entertainment
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

News
On this day: August 5
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: August 5

Health
10 most common pre-existing medical conditions
Ferre' Dollar via CNN

10 most common pre-existing medical conditions

News
On this day: August 4
Michelle Cohan/CNN

On this day: August 4

El Paso
Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso
Copyright 2019 CNN

Cielo Vista Mall mass shooting tragedy in El Paso

News
On this day: August 3
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 3

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams