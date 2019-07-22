Motorcyclist critically injured in far east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - A motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries after a crash in far east El Paso late Sunday night.
Police traffic Investigators said the motorcycle crash happened near Edgemere and Joe Battle around 10:45 p.m.; the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed the victim was critically injured.
Joe Battle southbound at the turnaround was closed as a result of the crash.
No further details were immediately available.
