El Paso

Motorcyclist critically injured in far east El Paso crash

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:54 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:22 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - A motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries after a crash in far east El Paso late Sunday night.

Police traffic Investigators said the motorcycle crash happened near Edgemere and Joe Battle around 10:45 p.m.; the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the victim was critically injured.

Joe Battle southbound at the turnaround was closed as a result of the crash.

No further details were immediately available. 
 

