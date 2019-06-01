Serious collision on I-10 East near Piedras

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police are on the scene of serious collision involving a motorcycle and a semi truck on I-10 East near Piedras.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Three lanes on I-10 East are closed at this time.

Expect some delays if you're driving near this area.

Police have not said how many people have been injured.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

