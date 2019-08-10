Semi-trucks jackknife along I-10 in 3 different El Paso locations

Jackknifed semitrucks

EL PASO, Texas - Interstate 10 was blocked at 3 separate locations Saturday morning due to jackknifed tractor-trailer rigs, according to El Paso police.

Two semi-trucks collided and resulted in the closure of westbound lanes of I-10 at downtown.

Another jackknifed semi-truck blocked three westbound lanes at Paisano, and a third incident blocked the left lane eastbound at Artcraft.

Authorities recommended avoiding the interstate if possible due to the wrecks, which were reported around 5 a.m.

No injures were reported in any of the crashes, but hazardous materials crews were called out to clean up spilled gasoline.

Slick road conditions due to overnight rain in the Borderland was believed to have contributed to causing the wrecks.

