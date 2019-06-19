Semi-truck engulfed in flames along I-10 near Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas - A semi-truck went up in flames along Interstate 10 just east of Horizon City on Wednesday morning, producing heavy black smoke that could be seen for quite a distance.
Firefighters said the tractor-trailer blaze happened along westbound I-10 near mile-marker 40.
Lanes were reduced in the area because of police and fire equipment, so motorists experienced delays.
There was no immediate word on any injuries from the truck fire.
You can check out the latest traffic conditions and view DOT cameras by clicking here
