Semi-truck engulfed in flames along I-10 near Horizon City

Image from Texas DOT camera shows the truck fire scene from a distance.

HORIZON CITY, Texas - A semi-truck went up in flames along Interstate 10 just east of Horizon City on Wednesday morning, producing heavy black smoke that could be seen for quite a distance.

Firefighters said the tractor-trailer blaze happened along westbound I-10 near mile-marker 40.

Lanes were reduced in the area because of police and fire equipment, so motorists experienced delays.

There was no immediate word on any injuries from the truck fire.

