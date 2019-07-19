Semi-truck gets caught in power lines, takes 'em down in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck got tangled in and brought down some power lines in east El Paso Friday morning, but it was unclear the extent of any outages.
El Paso Electric said the power lines got stuck on the truck, and as it kept moving the lines were pulled down.
It happened just after 6 a.m. near Lee Trevino and Montwood, which was closed to traffic following the incident.
Although firefighters initially found the downed lines sparking, utility workers said there were no fire concerns. There were also no injuries reported in the mishap.
Anyone experiencing a power outage can report it to El Paso Electric at (915) 877-3400.
