Semi-crash along I-10 eastbound in El Paso to hamper commute traffic

Image from TxDOT camera shows the jackknifed truck following he crash.

EL PASO, Texas - A crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate-10 eastbound was expected to cause traffic delays during a portion of the afternoon commute, El Paso police said.

The crash around 3 p.m. happened along I-10 near Crockett.

Police said the right lane of the freeway was closed due to the crash, and they estimated clearing time of the accident scene to be about two hours.

