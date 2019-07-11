Semi-crash along I-10 eastbound in El Paso to hamper commute traffic
EL PASO, Texas - A crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate-10 eastbound was expected to cause traffic delays during a portion of the afternoon commute, El Paso police said.
The crash around 3 p.m. happened along I-10 near Crockett.
Police said the right lane of the freeway was closed due to the crash, and they estimated clearing time of the accident scene to be about two hours.
