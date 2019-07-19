Search is on for 'endangered' El Paso mom who disappeared after concert date

Erika Gaytan is missing and considered endangered by police.

Erika Gaytan is missing and considered endangered by police.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police issued a missing person alert late Thursday night for a 29-year-old mother they described as "endangered" after she vanished this past weekend.

Friends and family of Erika Gaytan told ABC-7 she was last seen on Saturday night while on a date at a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The man she was on a date with said they parted ways at the Coliseum, where Gaytan called for an Uber. But her family and friends said they don't believe she'd ever call an Uber if she was on a date.

Relatives also maintain Gaytan would not have gone off anywhere leaving her 7-year-old son behind.

Police took a missing person report earlier this week, but had initially told ABC-7 that foul play wasn't suspected.

However, police on Thursday night appeared to have changed their view of the case. Their alert issued to local media came shortly after friends held a vigil at St. Mark's Catholic Church to pray for Gaytan's safe return. Gatherers at the vigil also formed search parties with plans to go out and look for her.

A photograph of Erika Gaytan, provided by her family and circulated by police, shows her on the night she disappeared — in the white dress she was wearing. She is described as 5'4", 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and a piercing on her lower lip.

Authorities asked that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the El Paso police at 915-832-4400.