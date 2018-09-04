Search for driver of car that ended up in canal
EL PASO, Texas - The police department in Socorro is looking for the driver of a vehicle that ended up in a canal.
The canal is on Socorro Road and Vineyard road.
Authorities were called there around midnight Tuesday, but the driver was nowhere to be found.
No word on how the car ended up in the canal.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
US & World Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Economy iStock/SeanPavonePhoto
Economy Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
US & World Johannes Simon/Getty Images
Pets FreeImages.com/Matthew Green
Weather Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV
US & World Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Travel Ian Gavan/Getty Images
News DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons