Celebration of Lights draws thousands to Downtown El Paso

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 03:29 PM MST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 03:02 PM MST

El Paso, TX - Thousands flocked to Downtown El Paso to enjoy the century-old tradition of celebrating holiday lights, though this time, for the first time ever, it was before Thanksgiving.

Families relished in the more than 400,000 mini lights adorning 120 trees in and around San Jacinto Plaza. This year's celebration welcomes a new sponsor, Scherr Legate PLLC Attorneys at Law. 

The traditional 55-foot live tree with holiday decorations shared the spotlight with numerous attractions, like Santa and Mrs. Claus who took photos with children all afternoon and evening, a giant artificial tree clustered with colorful ornaments, vendors, food trucks and of course, WinterFest.

Winterfest, snug between the El Paso Museum of Art and the Plaza Theatre, shined under white and blue lights illuminating the skating rink where families slid as a couple of folklorico dancers livened the moment. Winterfest, sponsored by the Hospitals of Providence, will also continue operation until January 6th.

This year, the new Paseo de las Luces area on Stanton Street will be a sight to behold with lights and other holiday decorations.

