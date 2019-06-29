Deputies find body in San Elizario after responding to report of 'man down'
El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man dead while doing a welfare check after getting a report of a "man down," according to the department.
They discovered the body around 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Saltillo in San Elizario, according to a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation, she said.
No other information is available at this time.
