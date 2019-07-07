Ruptured water line floods elderly apartments in east-central El Paso, displacing dozens
EL PASO, Texas - A water line feeding a sprinkler system ruptured Saturday, flooding floors of a south-central El Paso apartment building and displacing dozens of elderly residents.
It occurred at the Chelsea Tower apartments located at 600 Chelsea Street near Lincoln Park.
Officials said a total of 48 residents were being put up in local hotels until repairs can be completed.
The broken water line incident happened on a morning in which another El Paso apartment complex suffered a devastating fire that injured five people.
