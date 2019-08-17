At least 1 person seriously injured in rollover crash along Loop 375 at North Loop

Area of Loop 375 that was briefly shut down due to a rollover crash.

EL PASO, Texas - A serious rollover crash prompted authorities to briefly shut down Loop 375 at the North Loop on Friday night.

The crash, which happened around 9 p.m., resulted in police closing both the northbound and southbound lanes to traffic for a bit as they dealt with the wreckage.

At least one person suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

