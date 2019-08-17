At least 1 person seriously injured in rollover crash along Loop 375 at North Loop
EL PASO, Texas - A serious rollover crash prompted authorities to briefly shut down Loop 375 at the North Loop on Friday night.
The crash, which happened around 9 p.m., resulted in police closing both the northbound and southbound lanes to traffic for a bit as they dealt with the wreckage.
At least one person suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.
No further details were immediately available.
Get the latest Traffic conditions around El Paso anytime by visiting kvia.com/traffic.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images